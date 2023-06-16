Advertise With Us
Washington County residents cleaning up after storms

Resident cutting up downed tree off Fairford Road.
Resident cutting up downed tree off Fairford Road.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While the threat of severe weather continued Thursday -- some residents in Washington County were cleaning up after Wednesday night’s storms.

As we arrived on Fairford Road -- just off Highway 43 near Calvert -- we ran into a man cutting up a downed oak tree.

“When I got here right around 7... That’s when the wind was picking up really heavy and then it started raining... It started thundering and lightning,” recalled Sharron Kimble.

And it did not let up -- the FOX 10 Stormtracker taking cover around 8:30 Wednesday night just down the road in McIntosh. Our camera catching the intense bands of rain roll in, the incredible lightning, and strong winds blow through.

“It did a lot in a short amount of time -- it really did... It really did,” said Kimble.

Just up the road from Sharron Kimble -- more downed trees -- some falling on vehicles, others uprooted. Some of the damage wasn’t realized unitl the light of day. Most in the area lost electricity -- utility crews worked most of the day Thursday to restore it.

“I prayed it through. And when it was done -- I said yes -- it’s over... I was over,” recalled Kimble.

