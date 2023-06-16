Advertise With Us
The Wharf in Orange Beach holds groundbreaking ceremony for latest expansion

By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day in Baldwin County Friday as a local business held a celebration for another expansion.

The Wharf in Orange Beach held a groundbreaking ceremony. It started an hour late due to the weather.

And this is a big expansion. “Portside on Main” will feature 33,000 square feet of retail, office, and entertainment space.

There’s also going to be 26,000 square feet of green and open space including outdoor stages.

“This is going to be more of an interaction where people can walk around and mingle. Kids can play. We can have little activities and little one-man band kind of stuff going on. All kinds of stuff like that, that’ll be fun and create great family traditions,” Owner Art Favre said.

This is where we have all of our events, our fundraisers, concerts that are second to none. So just a very special part of the vacation experience, and an experience with the locals. So, anytime there’s an addition we’re all in. We’re all in,” Mayor Tony Kennon said.

The expansion is expected to be completed by next summer.

