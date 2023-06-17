Accused serial robber wanted for multiple armed robberies on both sides of the bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search underway for a man accused of going on a violent crime spree.

Multiple police agencies are looking for 40-year-old Terrance Dees.

Investigators say Dees is connected to several robberies. In each crime he allegedly fires a warning shot and snatches the cash.

Detectives also say Dees could be connected to an armed robbery that happened in Daphne this week.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says they want Dees behind bars before an innocent person gets hurt.

“He’s a serious individual. He should be considered armed and dangerous and he needs to be taken off the streets,” Chief Prine said.

Investigators say his latest alleged crime happened in Prichard.

Prichard Police say Dees walked into the Dollar General on Lott Road just after 8:00 Thursday night, armed with a gun.

Police say he shoots a warning shot into the ceiling and demands the employee to open the register.

In under two minutes, he allegedly gets away with a hand full of cash.

Just two days prior to that, a similar story at a restaurant in Mobile.

“Mr. Terrance Dees walked into the Waffle House. When he walked in he armed himself with a pistol and fired a round.”

Detectives sent out surveillance photos from Wednesday night showing Dees walk into the Waffle House on Springhill Avenue wearing an orange vest and holding a pistol.

Investigators say Dees fired a single shot inside and grabbed a handful of money out the register.

According to Chief Prine, Dees had the same motive as the suspect Prichard investigators were looking for.

...Helping them connect the dots it was the same dangerous criminal.

“The fact that he fired a round shows that he has the propensity for violence and apparently has no problem using that violence,” Chief Prine said.

Another violent robbery happened the same night across the bay in Daphne.

This one going down the same way.

A man rushed into the Clark’s Exxon on Highway 98 Wednesday night, wearing an orange vest, and also firing a single shot.

The startled employee couldn’t get the register open and the suspect took off.

Investigators have not identified the man in this robbery.

Chief Prine says Dees is also wanted for a federal probation violation.

Prichard investigators say he could possibly be connected to a robbery from last month, and several others.

According to jail records Dees is homeless so he could be anywhere.

If you know where he is call police.

