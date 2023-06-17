Advertise With Us
Hire One

ALEA: Motorcycle crash kills 74-year-old Mobile woman, injures Mobile man

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 74-year Mobile woman shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June R. Vaughn was thrown from the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on which she was a passenger when it left the roadway then struck a curb and multiple trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.

Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle, 60-year-old Jeffrey M. Vaughn of Mobile, was also thrown from the vehicle and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. Saturday on Schillinger Road about one mile south of the Mobile city limits in Mobile County.

Troopers with the ALEA continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Authorities say agents are seeking the public’s assistance and asking for any information...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Conecuh County death investigation
(Source: AP)
George County SO: Homemade explosive device kills man in Bexley
Dustin Glenn White
UPDATE: Washington County SO cancels missing person alert
Accused serial robber wanted for multiple armed robberies across both sides of the bay
Accused serial robber wanted for multiple armed robberies on both sides of the bay