ALEA: Motorcycle crash kills 74-year-old Mobile woman, injures Mobile man

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 74-year Mobile woman shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June R. Vaughn was thrown from the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on which she was a passenger when it left the roadway then struck a curb and multiple trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.

Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle, 60-year-old Jeffrey M. Vaughn of Mobile, was also thrown from the vehicle and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. Saturday on Schillinger Road about one mile south of the Mobile city limits in Mobile County.

Troopers with the ALEA continue to investigate the crash.

