Authorities ask for public’s help in Conecuh County death investigation

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched a death investigation relating to a weekend double homicide in Conecuh County.

Authorities say agents are seeking the public’s assistance and asking for any information relating to the incident.

According to ALEA, individuals connected to the incident are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver-side rear windows.

The individuals in the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. If seen, do not approach or attempt to contact. Immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.