Authorities investigate crash on I-10 near Alabama 59

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - At least one person died a car crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Alabama 59 in Loxley.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the car flipped over the side of the interstate bridge.

FOX10′s Lee Peck shot video as crews worked to recover the car.

FOX10 News is working to get more information from troopers about this wreck.

