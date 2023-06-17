Escambia County deputy sucked into drainage pipe while rescuing a stranded driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the past few days, Escambia County has experienced severe weather and torrential downpours, peeking in the early morning hours of June 16th.

During those hours, Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol and helping stranded motorists caught in rapidly rising waters.

At one point, Deputy Hollingsworth exited his patrol car to approach a citizen who was trapped in these rising waters. As he approached, Deputy Hollingsworth witnessed the citizen go underwater and rushed to his aid without regard for his own safety.

During the rescue attempt, both the citizen and Deputy Hollingsworth were sucked into a drainage pipe and were swept underneath the four-lane roadway of Hwy 98. They were submerged for approximately 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater. They eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway - lucky to be alive.

The footage you’re about to see is from Deputy Hollingsworth’s body camera. It shows the dramatic events from this morning and is an example of the exceptional courage displayed by the men and women of law enforcement every day.

