George County SO: Homemade explosive device kills man in Bexley

BEXLEY, Miss. (WALA) - A man died Thursday when an apparent homemade device exploded at a home in George County, Miss., sheriff’s officials there said.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home on Nicholas Lane in the Bexley community around 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unresponsive male in the yard. Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old man dead from “significant wounds from an apparent explosive device,” according to authorities.

Further investigation of the surrounding area found paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices, the sheriff’s office said.

The is an ongoing investigation.

The George County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating this case. The Biloxi Police Department Bomb Squad helped clear the scene, George County SO officials said.

According to a press release, George County Sheriff Keith Havard “would like to remind everyone of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances. Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.”

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. You can also report crime tips anonymously to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

