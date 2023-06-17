MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast is expected to experience several more days of active weather. Although there is a risk of severe weather each day this weekend, it is not expected to be a complete washout. Instead, we will likely see drier periods followed by rounds of storms, some of which could be severe. There is also a threat of flooding with these storms. Looking ahead, the forecast remains unsettled, with large amounts of moisture in the air and the potential for afternoon and nighttime storm clusters.

SATURDAY:

The first half of Saturday should be mostly dry and uncomfortably muggy. With plenty of moisture in the air, thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon hours. These thunderstorms will most likely be scattered in nature, but some clusters may develop. The severe risk for today is a level 2/5, which means that while not the highest threat we have seen, there is the potential for a few storms to have hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out this afternoon or evening.

FATHER’S DAY:

Once again, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms in the area. A complex of storms is likely to move through, possibly bringing an elevated severe threat on Sunday. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has assigned a level 3/5 risk for severe storms to portions of our area, which means that there is a higher than usual threat for storms capable of producing winds of 58 mph or greater, hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, or even tornadoes. The tornado risk on Father’s Day seems to be very low, but the risk for damaging winds and hail is elevated.

A portion of the day may be hot and mostly sunny, but in the midday or afternoon hours, we are expecting a cluster of storms to move through. As higher resolution model data becomes available, we will fine-tune the forecast. For now, plan for the possibility of storms that will produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, and possibly hail and gusty winds.

JUNETEENTH AND THE REST OF THE WEEK:

It seems like we just can’t shake this unsettled weather pattern. We are keeping the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through the extended outlook. Most days, the thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, but as we have seen recently, there may be a day or two where we have overnight storms. To prepare, it’s best to have rain gear ready, plan events for the morning hours, and monitor the forecast. The FOX10 Weather App is a great way to stay up-to-date on what is happening.

FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING:

With our consistent elevated rain chances, the flood threat continues for the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain is possible with any of the storms we may see in the coming days, and flooding may become an issue if storms stay over the same area for an extended period of time. A flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning.

TROPICS:

An unusual tropical disturbance is located far away from the United States in the Atlantic Ocean, near Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. This unusually robust disturbance is moving into very warm waters for this time of year and could develop into a tropical depression by early to middle next week. The system is expected to move westward across the Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles.

Keep in mind that this disturbance is only a disturbance and is very far away. We will have plenty of time to monitor it. Currently, there is a medium chance of formation within 48 hours and a high chance within 7 days.

BEACHES:

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents will persist for the next few days at area beaches. Beachgoers should pay attention to beach flags and avoid getting in the water. The surf height is around 3-4 feet. The UV index is extremely high.

