Hundreds without a home following Pensacola tornado damage, flooding

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New images of the relief efforts underway in Pensacola showed all hands on deck, preparing cots for over 100 people now homeless.

The American Red Cross was called into action, and now, they need help.

Heavy rain overnight washed out many families from the Forest Creek Apartments in Pensacola. At the Marie K. Young Community Center in Pensacola, 109 people were without a home Friday night, including 55 children.

“We have a family here of seven, a mother with five or six children, and we have some elderly people,” said Terri Jenkins, executive director of the American Red Cross Northwest Florida division.

Storms overnight rocking the Gulf Coast, and Pensacola was hit hardest.

Video captures first- responders lifting children from the back of a humvee. A lifeboat—steering people to dry ground. One man treaded through knee- high waters, and a family stuffed all they could salvage into trash bags. It’s all they may have left.

Escambia county fire rescue confirms evacuating 274 residents from Forest Creek.

“Forest Creek was definitely affected, so all of the people that came here, literally came with the clothes on their back, so we were able to provide them with clean fresh socks, towels, blankets, and things for them to get warm,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said with expected thunderstorms through the weekend, they could still see a lot more people.

“Their spirits, some are a little bit overwhelmed, but we are taking good care of them,” said Jenkins. “I was—just before you called-- feeding a baby a bottle of milk, and there’s a young girl here today that’s celebrating her 2nd birthday so some of the clients are going to plan a birthday party for her tonight.”

To donate to this disaster relief, click this link.

