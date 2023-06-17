Mobile Fire-Rescue battling blaze at Crest Motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a fire motel fire on Government Boulevard.

Crews reported heavy smoke and flames showing when they arrived at the Crest Motel near the intersection of Government Boulevard and Demetropolis Road.

FOX10 News is working to get more information and will have more details once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.