Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Fire-Rescue battling blaze at Crest Motel

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a fire motel fire on Government Boulevard.

Crews reported heavy smoke and flames showing when they arrived at the Crest Motel near the intersection of Government Boulevard and Demetropolis Road.

FOX10 News is working to get more information and will have more details once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Mobile Fire-Rescue battling blaze at Crest Motel
Mobile Fire-Rescue battling blaze at Crest Motel
Washington County SO seeks public’s helping finding missing man
Washington County SO seeks public’s helping finding missing man
Psychiatric evaluation determines Mobile County defendant wasn’t sane during hatchet attack
Psychiatric evaluation determines Mobile County defendant wasn’t sane during hatchet attack
Flood relief efforts underway in Pensacola
Flood relief efforts underway in Pensacola