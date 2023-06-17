Mobile PD welcomes 24 new officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department welcomed 24 new officers to the force Friday.

The new officers comprise the department’s 71st graduating class.

The graduation and swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, was the culmination of a demanding 20-week training program at the Mobile Police Academy.

The new officers are:

Logan Adams

Nicholas Baker

Ryan Cassidy

James Dees

Mason Evans

Joshua Golston

Shannon Gurley

Seth Harwell

Alex Heathcock

Joseph James, II

Carter Johnson

Deliauntai Jones

Matthew Lambruschi

Garett Mestas

Terrance Palmore

Colin Pate

Daniel Payne

Eric Pettway

Brannon Reed

Brittany Schon

Rashawnda Shamell

Michael Senberger

Ethan Turberville

Bradley Weaver

