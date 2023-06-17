Mobile PD welcomes 24 new officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department welcomed 24 new officers to the force Friday.
The new officers comprise the department’s 71st graduating class.
The graduation and swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, was the culmination of a demanding 20-week training program at the Mobile Police Academy.
The new officers are:
Logan Adams
Nicholas Baker
Ryan Cassidy
James Dees
Mason Evans
Joshua Golston
Shannon Gurley
Seth Harwell
Alex Heathcock
Joseph James, II
Carter Johnson
Deliauntai Jones
Matthew Lambruschi
Garett Mestas
Terrance Palmore
Colin Pate
Daniel Payne
Eric Pettway
Brannon Reed
Brittany Schon
Rashawnda Shamell
Michael Senberger
Ethan Turberville
Bradley Weaver
