Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD welcomes 24 new officers

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department welcomed 24 new officers to the force Friday.

The new officers comprise the department’s 71st graduating class.

The graduation and swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, was the culmination of a demanding 20-week training program at the Mobile Police Academy.

The new officers are:

Logan Adams

Nicholas Baker

Ryan Cassidy

James Dees

Mason Evans

Joshua Golston

Shannon Gurley

Seth Harwell

Alex Heathcock

Joseph James, II

Carter Johnson

Deliauntai Jones

Matthew Lambruschi

Garett Mestas

Terrance Palmore

Colin Pate

Daniel Payne

Eric Pettway

Brannon Reed

Brittany Schon

Rashawnda Shamell

Michael Senberger

Ethan Turberville

Bradley Weaver

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Body cam catches deputy and civilian getting swept away by storm waters.
Escambia County deputy sucked into drainage pipe while rescuing a stranded driver
Urgent search underway for accused serial robber
Urgent search underway for accused serial robber
Flood relief efforts underway in Pensacola
Hundreds without a home following Pensacola tornado damage, flooding
Mobile PD welcomes 24 new officers
Mobile PD welcomes 24 new officers