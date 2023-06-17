MPD: 2 knife-wielding men rob another man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are searching for two men armed with knives who they say approached another man trying to unlock his apartment door.

It happened last night just after 9 p.m. at the Central Plaza Towers on Bay Shore Avenue.

According to police, the men forced their way inside the victim’s home, took his property and then ran from the scene.

