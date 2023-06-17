Advertise With Us
Officials ask for the public’s help to find missing and endangered man

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VINEGAR BEND Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have released a statement asking for the public’s help find a missing and endangered man.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dustin Glenn White. Mr. White is a 25 year old black male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on June 16, 2023, at approximately 8:00am wearing a black shirt with red writing, grey sweat shorts and white tennis shoes in the area of Deer Park Vinegar Bend Road in Vinegar Bend, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dustin Glenn White, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 847-2202 or call 911.”

