Washington County SO seeks public’s helping finding missing man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Dustin Glenn White was last seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, walking along Deer Park Vinegar Bend Road in the Vinegar Bend community near U.S. 45, according to authorities.

White is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has a recognizable eye with swelling to his left side of his head.

Dustin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red writing on the front, gray knee-length sweat shorts and white Nike Airs.

Authorities said he may have gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 251-847-2202.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.