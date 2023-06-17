Advertise With Us
Hire One

Washington County SO seeks public’s helping finding missing man

Dustin Glenn White
Dustin Glenn White(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Dustin Glenn White was last seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, walking along Deer Park Vinegar Bend Road in the Vinegar Bend community near U.S. 45, according to authorities.

White is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has a recognizable eye with swelling to his left side of his head.

Dustin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red writing on the front, gray knee-length sweat shorts and white Nike Airs.

Authorities said he may have gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 251-847-2202.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Fatal crash on I-10 near Alabama 59
Authorities investigate crash on I-10 near Alabama 59
MPD: 2 knife-wielding men rob another man
MPD: 2 knife-wielding men rob another man
The Wharf in Orange Beach holds groundbreaking ceremony for latest expansion
The Wharf in Orange Beach holds groundbreaking ceremony for latest expansion
Severe winds batter family farm in Daphne
Severe winds batter family farm in Daphne