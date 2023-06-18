Advertise With Us
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express near County Road 48 Sunday afternoon claimed three lives, according to the Robertsdale Police Department.

David Arthur Colburn, 60, of Elberta, was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, according to jail records.

Officials with Robertsdale PD said officers responded to the wreck at 2:38 p.m. and found two people deceased in a vehicle with multiple others transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said another person died at Sacred Heart as a result of the incident.

At a hearing this morning, a judge in Baldwin County set a total bond amount of $160,000 for Colburn -- $50,000 for each of the manslaughter counts and $10,000 for the DUI charge.

Prosecutors say Colburn rear-ended a vehicle going southbound and that vehicle crossed the median and hit a car in the northbound lanes.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.

David Arthur Colburn
David Arthur Colburn(Baldwin County Jail)

