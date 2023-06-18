4th annual Baldwin County Juneteenth Festival held at Fairhope Municipal Park

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Municipal Park was where all the fun got underway Saturday for the 4th annual Baldwin County Juneteenth Festival.

The event brought out vendors and a food truck. And those who attended were thankful the bad weather held off.

Juneteenth commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the United States. Organizers say it’s important to remember, reflect, and celebrate.

“So that people know exactly what happened — what is your history,” said Baldwin County Juneteenth Festival Co-creator Easter Washington. “It’s always best to know your history and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Jazzlynn Preston told FOX10 News: “I think the Juneteenth is a very festive and wonderful place to be because it is just so fun with all of the people.”

Organizers thanked all the sponsors for making Saturday’s festival a success.

