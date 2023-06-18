Advertise With Us
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez(WOIO)
By Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were taken by their mother.

According to WOIO, police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Both children have black hair and brown eyes. There is no other description information for the children at this time.

Christian Elain Salinas
Christian Elain Salinas(WOIO)

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas. Police also say their father, 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez, may have helped. Both are from Cleveland.

Police said Salinas was scheduled to surrender custody of her children Saturday to children and family services, but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

Andrew Lopez
Andrew Lopez(WOIO)

Salinas is 5-feet-1, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez is 5-feet-8, weighs 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Solara with a missing passenger side view mirror and an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

People are asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5105 if they have any information.

Amber Alert vehicle
Amber Alert vehicle(CLEVELAND POLICE)

