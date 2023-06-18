Advertise With Us
Family Celebration Day focuses on importance on fathers

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, a Family Celebration Day welcomed people at Langan Municipal Park on Saturday.

The city of Mobile, Mobile Police Department, Wings of Life, Revive Church and Powerhouse Church Mobile partnered up for the event. There was a three-point contest, a sack race, a cornhole tournament and a punt, pass and kick challenge. The winner received prizes and were entered to win a grand prize of one-thousand dollars.

Organizers spoke with FOX10 News about the purpose of Saturday’s celebration and the importance of fatherhood.

“The purpose is to create an environment where families can come together, spend time together, just creating a place where our city can come together and promote positive things for the families to do, with a specific focus on fatherhood,” said Brandon Sanders, executive director of Wings of Life. “We believe fathers are important.”

There was also a father and son classic car show and grilling competition.

