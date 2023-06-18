Father’s Day afternoon outlook

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We are monitoring to see if a late day round of thunderstorms will fire up for our Sunday evening. If they do, the main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Have a way to get warnings and stay tuned to FOX10 News.

We will get a lull in the action overnight before another round fires up Monday. Once again, this round of storms will likely include severe weather, with the main threats again be damaging winds and large hail. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We will continue to see off and on rounds of strong thunderstorms through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The NHC is tracking a tropical disturbance in the far Atlantic. No worries, it’s way out.

