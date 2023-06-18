Father’s Day forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Father’s Day! Unfortunately, a large portion of the day may be dominated by strong to severe storms in parts of our area. The main threats from the storms will be damaging winds and hail. The entire FOX10 viewing area is now at a level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe weather, which is higher than Saturday’s threat. Storms will likely be at their peak around midday and in the early afternoon, but another round may be possible late in the day. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

This pattern of rounds of storms looks to continue in the coming days. We are expecting some kind of severe weather risk for at least the next three days. These storms may also bring heavy rain and flooding, which is why the flood watch continues into Monday and may be extended.

FATHER’S DAY:

The near-term forecast is somewhat uncertain due to model disagreement, but we are certain that parts of our area will see rounds of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has assigned a level 3/5 risk for severe storms to our entire area, meaning there is a higher than usual threat for storms capable of producing winds of 58 mph or greater, hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, or even tornadoes. The tornado risk on Father’s Day seems to be very low, but the risk for damaging winds and hail is elevated.

Storms are likely to move in and develop during the morning hours. The atmosphere will be highly unstable in the late morning and early afternoon, fueling these storms. There is even the possibility of a second round of severe storms in the evening. Be prepared for the potential of large hail and damaging winds. Plan to put activities on hold if a warning is issued in your area.

Another threat with storms today is heavy rain. Flooding will be possible and a flood watch continues for the area.

JUNETEENTH:

Another round of severe weather is possible on Monday. A flurry of thunderstorms will likely develop during the day. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast, as timing is still uncertain. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our area at a level 2/5 risk for severe weather on Monday.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

It seems like we just can’t shake this unsettled weather pattern. We are keeping the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through the extended outlook. Most days, thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, but as we have seen recently, there may be a day or two where we have overnight storms. To prepare, it’s best to have rain gear ready, plan events for the morning hours, and monitor the forecast. The FOX10 Weather App is a great way to stay up-to-date on what’s happening.

BEACHES:

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents will persist for the next few days at area beaches. Beachgoers should pay attention to beach flags and avoid getting in the water. The surf height is around 2-3 feet. The UV index is extremely high.

