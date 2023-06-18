Juneteenth Community Health Fair held at James Seals Community Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Juneteenth Community Health Fair was held Saturday at James Seals Community Center.

Organizers said the goal was to bring health and awareness to the African-American community.

A range of free health care screenings were available to guests in addition to free food, activities and educational resources at the wide variety of booths.

According to organizers, it was all in the name of preventative measures — taking action to protect your health. They said it’s an important day that connects folks in the community — with the healthcare resources they need the most.

Torri Peyton, Enroll Alabama lead navigator, said “It’s best to know where you’re at health-wise so you know where you’re at, so you don’t have to rush to the emergency room at the last minute and don’t have the health care that you need, because we do have health screens out there on our Shell Health truck. We’re going to have blood pressure screenings, health care screenings so you know where you’re at.”

Danasia Cowans, Ending HIV Epidemic coordinator at Shell Health Alabama, said, “We have free HIV testing through Shell Health Clinic, also have prevention education material as well just talking to people about the importance of getting tested and knowing your status because the black community is disproportionately affected by HIV.”

Click here for more information on Shell Health and its presence in the community

