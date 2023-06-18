Advertise With Us
Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

