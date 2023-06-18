Advertise With Us
Multi-fatality wreck on Beach Express

Wreck on Baldwin Beach Express
Wreck on Baldwin Beach Express
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express near County Road 48 has claimed the lives of multiple people, according to reports.

Officials with Robertsdale PD said they responded to a wreck at 2:38 p.m. and found two individuals deceased in a vehicle with multiple others transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries.

Robertsdale PD said another individual passed away at at Sacred Heart.

Authorities said a significant portion of the northbound lanes on the Baldwin Beach Express near County Road 48 have been shut down.

ALEA is still investigating what caused the collision and we will continue to update this story as we get more information.

