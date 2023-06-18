Advertise With Us
One man killed in early Sunday morning shooting, Mobile police investigating

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into an early Sunday morning shooting on St. Stephens Road.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 1:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shots fired call at 1910 St. Stephens Road, Pride Gas Station. Upon arrival, officers discovered 22-year-old LeCharles King who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. The victim died due to his injuries.

This is an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

