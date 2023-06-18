Railroad safety activist visits Mobile in light of recent collisions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six collisions have involved cars and trains in the area over the past few months.

Nancy Hudson, Executive Director of Alabama Operation Lifesaver, says the influx of train and vehicle crashes led her to pay a visit to the Port City. Her advice could save a life before it’s too late.

“In this country, about every three hours, a train hits a vehicle or a person,” said Hudson.

Hudson is on track to promote safety at railroad crossings with Operation Lifesaver. Through education, the nonprofit prevents collisions, injuries and fatalities on or around railroad tracks.

“There’s been quite an increase in the Mobile area, so I feel like it’s my responsibility to try to help people understand what they really need to do when they approach a railroad crossing,” stated Hudson.

To name just a few, earlier this month, a car struck was struck by a train in Brewton after police say the man tried to cross the tracks. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

However, in April, an Amtrak train at Navco Road and Dog River Drive North killed a man after investigators say he tried to cross the tracks when the arms were down.

Hudson says this pattern must stop.

“The first thing is- always expect a train, every single time,” advised Hudson. “If you’re expecting a train, maybe you will have time to slow down a little bit and then stop before you get hit by the train.”

She says it’s vital to anticipate a train even if the crossing doesn’t have arms. A quick refresh on road signs can help.

“At the crossing where some of the incidents have happened- that crossing has a round, yellow sign and in black letters- ‘R-X-R’- that’s an advanced warning sign for a railroad crossing. When you see that sign, you know there’s a track up ahead. The ‘X’ shaped sign at the crossing- black letters, white background. That is called a cross-butt. And technically, legally, that sign means yield because we are called to yield the right of way to the train- the reason is obvious, how big and heavy a train is,” explained Hudson.

Hudson compares the impact of a train collision to a car crushing a soda can.

“The ratio is about the same, but you’re looking at, say, a 20-million-pound train doing abut 50-55 miles an hour,” she added. “It’s gonna take that train over a mile to stop, closer to 2 miles to stop. We can stop a whole lot faster.”

While not every collision is the same, Hudson says patience should be the focal point.

“We live in a time where everything is hurry, hurry, hurry. You don’t want to wait for a train, you don’t want to wait if the gate comes down. The thing with the gate- more than half the crashes in this country happen where there is a gate,” said Hudson. “If they see the gate start down- they don’t want to wait, they want to get to the ballpark, they need to pick up the kids.”

“Please be careful,” she added. “We can’t lose this many people. It’s such a tragedy.”

Click here to learn more about Operation Lifesaver and their railway safety resources.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.