Showers, storms stay in the forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It seems like we’ve been in a constant flux of showers/storms each day and that pattern is going to continue a while longer. And each day will present the risk of severe storms. The main threats have been lightning, heavy rain, gusty straight line winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Basically all modes of severe weather are present.

The rain coverage each day, including today, will be in the 60-70% range. Make sure you’re paying attention to last minute forecast changes since these storms can be unpredicatable. The morning round coming through will mostly impact those of you East of I-65 and then the second round will be a bit more widespread closer to midday and into the afternoon. Things will go calm again by this evening but more rounds of storms are expected each day through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s each day. In the Tropics, watching 2 waves in the Atlantic. The lead wave has a 90% chance of becoming organized so there is no rest for the weary in the weather office.

