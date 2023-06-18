Advertise With Us
SWFD: Woman hospitalized after near-drowning in Miramar Beach

(WLUC)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a near-drowning incident in Miramar Beach, according to the South Walton Fire District.

SWFD Advanced Life Support units took the woman after the incident near South Holiday Road in Miramar Beach, officials said.

According to press release, “dispatchers received the 911 call at 7:31 p.m. The caller stated an approximately 50-year-old female had been pulled from the water and bystanders were performing CPR.

“SWFD Engine 5 and Rescue 5 arrived on-scene at 7:35 p.m. to confirm CPR was in progress and began immediate lifesaving procedures, then transported the patient to the hospital.

“While enroute to the hospital, SWFD ALS reported the patient had a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), which indicates the patient had regained a pulse.

At the time the incident occurred, single red flags were flying for high surf hazards and dangerous rip currents and lifeguards were off duty. Beach Safety supervisors responded to the scene after their patrol hours to assist SWFD ALS in transporting the patient from the beach.”

As of the time the release was issued shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the patient’s status was unknown, officials said.

Officials said Walton County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the call.

