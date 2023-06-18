Two people dead in Saturday shooting in Robertsdale, police investigating

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Robertsdale police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of Brewton Street in Robertsdale around 7 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. When they arrived officers found two adult males who had been killed from gunshot wounds. Officials say after an initial investigation that this shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

Robertsdale police have not released the identities of the victims, and that the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

