Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two people dead in Saturday shooting in Robertsdale, police investigating

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Robertsdale police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of Brewton Street in Robertsdale around 7 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. When they arrived officers found two adult males who had been killed from gunshot wounds. Officials say after an initial investigation that this shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

Robertsdale police have not released the identities of the victims, and that the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

4th annual Baldwin County Juneteenth Festival held at Fairhope Municipal Park
4th annual Baldwin County Juneteenth Festival held at Fairhope Municipal Park
SWFD: Woman hospitalized after near-drowning in Miramar Beach
Juneteenth Community Health Fair held at James Seals Community Center
Juneteenth Community Health Fair held at James Seals Community Center
Family Celebration Day focuses on importance on fathers
Family Celebration Day focuses on importance on fathers