Unsettled weather pattern continues

(WALA) - The active weather pattern is expected to continue for the Gulf Coast in the upcoming week. Father’s Day looks unsettled, especially in the first half of the day, as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area. The storms may once again be strong to severe. Looking ahead, the forecast remains unsettled, with large amounts of moisture in the air and the potential for more rounds of storms. A flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning, as we may see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain.

FATHER’S DAY:

Once again, there is a possibility of strong to severe storms in the area. A complex of storms is likely to move through, possibly bringing an elevated severe threat on Sunday. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has assigned a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms to portions of our area, which means that there is a higher than usual threat for storms capable of producing winds of 58 mph or greater, hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, or even tornadoes. The tornado risk on Father’s Day seems to be very low, but the risk for damaging winds and hail is elevated.

Storms will likely arrive in the area Monday morning and last into the afternoon hours. Plan for the possibility of storms that will produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, and possibly hail and gusty winds. The threat may diminish in the evening hours.

JUNETEENTH AND THE REST OF THE WEEK:

It seems like we just can’t shake this unsettled weather pattern. We are keeping the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through the extended outlook. Most days, the thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, but as we have seen recently, there may be a day or two where we have overnight storms. To prepare, it’s best to have rain gear ready, plan events for the morning hours, and monitor the forecast. The FOX10 Weather App is a great way to stay up-to-date on what is happening.

FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING:

With our consistent elevated rain chances, the flood threat continues for the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain is possible with any of the storms we may see in the coming days, and flooding may become an issue if storms stay over the same area for an extended period of time. A flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning.

TROPICS:

An unusual tropical disturbance is located far away from the United States in the Atlantic Ocean, near Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. This unusually robust disturbance is moving into very warm waters for this time of year and could develop into a tropical depression by early to middle next week. The system is expected to move westward across the Atlantic towards the Lesser Antilles.

Keep in mind that this disturbance is only a disturbance and is very far away. We will have plenty of time to monitor it. Current indication suggests that this storm may go out into the open Atlantic away from the U.S., especially if it forms in the near future.

BEACHES:

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents will persist for the next few days at area beaches. Beachgoers should pay attention to beach flags and avoid getting in the water. The surf height is around 2-3 feet. The UV index is extremely high.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.