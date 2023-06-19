Annual Ben Walls Memorial Jam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The event is held at the Garage each year. This year it will be held on Sunday, June 25th. Doors open at noon. Bands will play all day until approximately 8:00. Entry is $10.

The first time this fundraiser was held, it was held for Ben Walls ten years ago. He had been battling cancer for about two years. He was unable to work, and although he and his wife, Noretta had insurance, the cost of traveling and co-payments were overwhelming. We had many mutual friends and they all decided to throw a party to raise some money to help out Ben and Noretta. Unfortunately, Ben lost his battle with cancer two days before the event. They decided to hold it to celebrate Ben and help Noretta catch up on expenses. After this event, Noretta was determined that they should continue to do this for one local cancer patient every year as a way to pay it forward and keep Ben’s memory alive. A variety of bands play throughout the day. There are silent and live auctions. The Garage also provides crawfish while they last.

Facebook group “Ben Walls Memorial Jam, Inc”.

Website is benwallsmemorialjam.com.

