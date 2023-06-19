Advertise With Us
Hire One

Annual Ben Walls Memorial Jam

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The event is held at the Garage each year. This year it will be held on Sunday, June 25th. Doors open at noon. Bands will play all day until approximately 8:00. Entry is $10.

The first time this fundraiser was held, it was held for Ben Walls ten years ago. He had been battling cancer for about two years. He was unable to work, and although he and his wife, Noretta had insurance, the cost of traveling and co-payments were overwhelming. We had many mutual friends and they all decided to throw a party to raise some money to help out Ben and Noretta. Unfortunately, Ben lost his battle with cancer two days before the event. They decided to hold it to celebrate Ben and help Noretta catch up on expenses. After this event, Noretta was determined that they should continue to do this for one local cancer patient every year as a way to pay it forward and keep Ben’s memory alive. A variety of bands play throughout the day. There are silent and live auctions. The Garage also provides crawfish while they last.

Facebook group “Ben Walls Memorial Jam, Inc”.

Website is benwallsmemorialjam.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Applewood Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Burgers
Recipe: Applewood Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Burgers
Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day
Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day
Independence Day celebrations in Saraland
Independence Day celebrations in Saraland
Pet of the Week: Carmella
Pet of the Week: Carmella