Fantasy takes deep dive at “Gamers N Geeks Anime Con 2023″

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Gamers N Geeks” -- presents Anime Con 2023! -- It’s where fantasy takes a deep dive. The highlight of the weekend -- the Cosplay Costume Contest!

“The best part is just like meeting new people that like you can show off your creativity to and just hang out and make a lot of friends -- everyone is so nice,” said one girl.

Each character has put in a lot of work into their looks. Some even have special effects. Brandon -- with his “Dead Cell” character -- also plans to wear this for his Halloween job at “Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction.”

“Lee: So you’re getting a head start? -- I am. Lee: So what’s you’re favorite part about the costume? -- My knives (which have sparks flying).”

Others featured the softer side of things.

“I made my entire costume. Lee: A lot of work it looks like? -- Yes, I made it within about a month. Lee: What’s your favorite part of the costume -- probably the wings -- they’re just so feathery,” said one girl.

For others it’s all about the drama and putting on a show once they hit the stage. Everyone had their own spin and showed off their creativity to the judges, which told us it’s not an easy contest to judge.

“This was incredibly impressive,” said one judge.

“There was some really good cosplays... Like I’m sitting there writing down - I’m like I have to mark people lower because everyone is so good,” said another judge.

Equally impressed are the competitors.

“I think they are all amazing! Like everyone did such a great job -- this is the best I’ve ever seen here in a really long time,” said one girl dressed as character “March 7th.”

Then there are some in a category all their own -- bringing their A-game -- they call it a “labor of love!”

“All of our free time was pretty much working on this -- we’ve been working on it at work too. No partying, no nothing -- it’s just dedication. Lee: Today’s the party -- it’s worth it? -- Oh yeah -- the con’s the party for sure,” said Zane Elastal and Lilly Stark - dressed as “Lilly and the Chainsaw Man.”

After tabulating the scores -- awards were handed out. Best in show -- by a landslide went to Lilly and Zane -- the gruesome twosome -- taking home bragging rights -- at least until next time!

Meanwhile, their next big event -- Gamers N Geeks presents Mobicon -- September 22-- 24 at the Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile. To stay on top of updates or to purchase tickets you can head to their Facebook page.

