MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Saraland is excited to celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early. Gates will open at Saraland High School at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks show officially kicking off at 9 p.m. Admission is free and food trucks will be available for you and your family. This is a park and watch event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.