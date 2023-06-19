Pet of the Week: Carmella

Carmella from City of Mobile Animal Services is our Pet of the Week.

Her caretakers say, she’s a sweet, mild-mannered pup who loves to play with other pups. Carmella was found living under an abandoned home in April and has been at the shelter since then. She deserves a loving home where she can be part of a family. At 2 years old and 35 lbs, she’s a smart, medium-sized pup who walks well on a leash and is easily trainable. If you’d like to meet her, fill out the application on our website at animalservicesmobile.com or contact animalshelter@cityofmobile.org for more information.

HOT WEATHER SAFETY TIPS:

Never leave your pet in a car, even with a window open. Temperatures can rise rapidly and quickly become dangerous.

In excessive heat, limit outside exercise and walks to mornings and evenings, rather than the hottest parts of the day.

When walking your pets, do not let them stand on hot pavement or sidewalks. Paw pads are sensitive and will burn easily.

Stay alert for signs of heat stress in your pet, such as heavy panting, rapid pulse, deep purple or red tongue, vomiting, or unsteady gait.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.