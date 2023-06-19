Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Carmella

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Carmella from City of Mobile Animal Services is our Pet of the Week.

Her caretakers say, she’s a sweet, mild-mannered pup who loves to play with other pups. Carmella was found living under an abandoned home in April and has been at the shelter since then. She deserves a loving home where she can be part of a family. At 2 years old and 35 lbs, she’s a smart, medium-sized pup who walks well on a leash and is easily trainable. If you’d like to meet her, fill out the application on our website at animalservicesmobile.com or contact animalshelter@cityofmobile.org for more information.

HOT WEATHER SAFETY TIPS:

  • Never leave your pet in a car, even with a window open. Temperatures can rise rapidly and quickly become dangerous.
  • In excessive heat, limit outside exercise and walks to mornings and evenings, rather than the hottest parts of the day.
  • When walking your pets, do not let them stand on hot pavement or sidewalks. Paw pads are sensitive and will burn easily.
  • Stay alert for signs of heat stress in your pet, such as heavy panting, rapid pulse, deep purple or red tongue, vomiting, or unsteady gait.

