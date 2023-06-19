Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Play and Talk is hosting a Free Pokemon Card Day at all three of our locations on June 24th, 2023, from 10AM-6PM. This will be a day for customers to get free cards and also win prizes related to Pokemon!

Play and Talk is a locally owned business that started in Mobile, Alabama. They sell, buy, and trade video games, Pokemon cards, Funko Pops, and other video game related items. They have two other stores in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Foley, Alabama.

4693 Airport Blvd #130

Mobile, AL

36608

Contact information: (251)-422-1702

Website: www.playandtalk.com/

