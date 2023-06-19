Advertise With Us
Hire One

Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Play and Talk is hosting a Free Pokemon Card Day at all three of our locations on June 24th, 2023, from 10AM-6PM. This will be a day for customers to get free cards and also win prizes related to Pokemon!

Play and Talk is a locally owned business that started in Mobile, Alabama. They sell, buy, and trade video games, Pokemon cards, Funko Pops, and other video game related items. They have two other stores in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Foley, Alabama.

4693 Airport Blvd #130

Mobile, AL

36608

Contact information: (251)-422-1702

Website: www.playandtalk.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Independence Day celebrations in Saraland
Independence Day celebrations in Saraland
Pet of the Week: Carmella
Pet of the Week: Carmella
Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day
Play and Talk hosting Free Pokemon Card Day
Independence Day celebrations in Saraland
Independence Day celebrations in Saraland