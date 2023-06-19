Recipe: Applewood Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces Kraft All Natural Cheese, variety of choice

1½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 cloves garlic, smashed

¼ bottle of beer

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, divided

1½ pounds 80/20 ground beef

⅓ cup mayonnaise

8 strips crisp cooked Rouses Applewood Smoked Bacon, crumbled

4 French-style bread roll

STEPS:

1. Cube the cheese. Place cubes in food processor and process until smooth. Add Worcestershire and garlic. Process until blended. Add the beer, a small amount at a time, until mixture is of spreading consistency. Stir in 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning and cooked bacon. Pulse food processor for an additional 10 seconds; set aside.

2. Form ground beef into 8 very thin patties. Place two ounces of beer cheese in the middle of 4 patties. Sprinkle remaining Cajun seasoning on top of burgers. Use fingers to spread and flatten cheese. Top with 4 remaining patties and seal so that the cheese is encased in the ground beef.

3. Grill stuffed burgers over high heat for 4½ minutes per side. Spread mayonnaise on rolls, and place cooked burgers on rolls; top each with a tomato slice.

4. If baking, preheat oven to 350ºF. When oven is preheated, place stuffed burger patties onto a greased cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes, or until desired degree of doneness is achieved. Remove from oven and place burgers on rolls spread with mayonnaise, and top each with a tomato slice.

