Advertise With Us
Hire One

Residents in Coden community feeling the effects of severe weather threat

Residents who live on Saint Michael Street say every time it rains, it floods. And the recent severe weather hasn’t helped.
Residents who live on Saint Michael Street say every time it rains, it floods. And the recent...
Residents who live on Saint Michael Street say every time it rains, it floods. And the recent severe weather hasn’t helped.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - As the rain continues to fall, residents in the Coden community say the flooding is becoming a huge problem.

Residents who live on Saint Michael Street say every time it rains, it floods. And the recent severe weather hasn’t helped.

“We only have one way in, and one way out. We have a lot of disabled people down here so if the road floods over, there’s no way for us to get help one way, or the other,” Sheree Winhauer said.

“There’s not enough room when two cars are coming down this road to even pass each other. So, when it rains, it floods,” Ashley Waters said.

Residents used to be able to use the Riva Road bridge, but since its closure, this is all they have.

It makes it a huge inconvenience. And they’re hoping that something is done before a serious situation arises.

“I’m hoping for a solution. Because like I said, you never know when you’re going to get the tide water in. Or if it’s going to flood. And there’s a lot of elderly people. A lot of sick people who live out here,” Waters said.

“Please open Riva Road and the bridge. We really need just another way to get out,” Winhauer said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Tornado Warning for Jackson County Mississippi
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
U.S. 84 crash claims 2 lives in Conecuh County
Man charged with manslaughter and DUI in deadly Baldwin County wreck
Man charged with manslaughter and DUI in deadly Baldwin County wreck