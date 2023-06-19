Residents in Coden community feeling the effects of severe weather threat

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - As the rain continues to fall, residents in the Coden community say the flooding is becoming a huge problem.

Residents who live on Saint Michael Street say every time it rains, it floods. And the recent severe weather hasn’t helped.

“We only have one way in, and one way out. We have a lot of disabled people down here so if the road floods over, there’s no way for us to get help one way, or the other,” Sheree Winhauer said.

“There’s not enough room when two cars are coming down this road to even pass each other. So, when it rains, it floods,” Ashley Waters said.

Residents used to be able to use the Riva Road bridge, but since its closure, this is all they have.

It makes it a huge inconvenience. And they’re hoping that something is done before a serious situation arises.

“I’m hoping for a solution. Because like I said, you never know when you’re going to get the tide water in. Or if it’s going to flood. And there’s a lot of elderly people. A lot of sick people who live out here,” Waters said.

“Please open Riva Road and the bridge. We really need just another way to get out,” Winhauer said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.