Road closures for Baldwin and Mobile County

(WALA) - Due to severe weather, several roads in Baldwin County and Mobile County have closed. We will continue to update this story as we receive reports of closures.

This is not a complete list and drivers should be cautious travelling in this weather as we may not have received reports of all flooded roads.

Mobile County:

1:06- Tree down in the roadway of Bellingrath Road and Half Mile Road.

1:51- Large tree blocking both lanes on Montee Road off Bellingrath.

2:18- Water over the roadway in multiple spots on Bellingrath between Half Mile and Deakle Road.

2:26- Highway 90 in Irvington and Bayou la Batre Highway, several vehicles stuck because of flooding.

2:28- Several vehicles stalled on Highway 90 and McDonald.

3:14- Mobile County announced road closures for portions of Bellingrath, Laurendine Road, Half Mile, Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway, Old Pascagoula Road and potentially other areas in District 3.

4:11- Both lanes of I-65 south bound to I-10 eastbound are being shut down.

Baldwin County:

1:24- Magnolia Springs Fire Rescue announced water covering the road on County Road 49 between Beasley Road and Mannich Lane.

2:29- Orange Beach announced water over the roads in several locations including the areas of Azalea Village, Beaver Creek and Phoenix IV.

2:32- Foley said County Road 12 from Highway 59 to James Road is closed due to flooding.

2:42- The City of Fairhope announced the intersection of Highway 98 and Scenic Highway 98 is under water.

3:32- Foley said CR 12 remains closed east of 59. No other road closures in Foley at this time. Gulf Shores is not reporting any road problems at this time.

