Slight risk of severe storms overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather and flooding hit the Gulf Coast hard today. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for southern Baldwin and southern Mobile Counties. Over 12″ of rain fell in places like Fowl River and Bellefontaine. Numerous roads have also been closed due to flooding in Baldwin County.

We had three confirmed tornadoes including a strong tornado in Moss Point, a tornado near Magnolia Springs, and another tornado near Sandestin.

Rain chances do lower overnight tonight. Scattered T-Storms are still possible through 10pm. We have a lower rain chance area wide tomorrow. There is still a slight risk for severe storms over southern Mobile County and George County. The risk is level one marginal elsewhere.

Rain chances remain above average through the end of the week. The heat will be more reasonable with highs near 90 and lows near 70 in the extended forecast.

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Central Atlantic. Long Range models have it struggling with upper wind shear over the Greater Antilles by the weekend.

