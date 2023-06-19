Advertise With Us
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Severe storms left behind flooding and damage across Jackson County Monday afternoon, but the worst of it appears to be in downtown Moss Point where a tornado touched down.

Eight people were trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street. All have been freed and marked safe.

There’s roof damage and interior water damage to several Moss Point High School buildings. The gymnasium was severely damaged and the football field’s press box is nowhere to be found.

Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.
Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.(WLOX)
Moss Point High School sustained significant roof and water damage from Monday's storms. School Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper tells us what he's seen so far.

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point. Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.

Homeowners in Moss Point are scrambling to clean up damage and check on neighbors after a tornado ripped through town Monday afternoon.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight says there's storm damage at M&M Bank, First Baptist Church, the Moss Point High School gym, press box, and homes along Dantzler.
Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. Malary White from MEMA has details.

