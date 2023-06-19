Tornado Warning for Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It seems like we’ve been in a constant flux of showers/storms each day and that pattern is going to continue a while longer. And each day will present the risk of severe storms. The main threats have been lightning, heavy rain, gusty straight-line winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Basically, all modes of severe weather are present.

The rain coverage each day, including today, will be in the 60-70% range. Make sure you’re paying attention to last minute forecast changes since these storms can be unpredictable. The morning round coming through will mostly impact those of you East of I-65 and then the second round will be a bit more widespread closer to midday and into the afternoon. Things will go calm again by this evening but more rounds of storms are expected each day through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s each day.

The center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 11.0 North, longitude 40.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

