U.S. 84 crash claims 2 lives in Conecuh County

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 4:25 a.m. today in Conecuh County has claimed two lives.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Aency said Taleik N. Benjamin, 22, of Evergreen, and Phillip D. Hall, 65, of Brewton, were both fatally injured when the 2016 Kia Sportage driven by Benjamin collided head-on with the 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Hall.

Benjamin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, and Benjamin and Hall were both pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on U.S 84 near the 81 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Repton city limits, ALEA said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

