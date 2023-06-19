Advertise With Us
Hire One

U.S. 84 crash claims 2 lives in Conecuh County

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 4:25 a.m. today in Conecuh County has claimed two lives.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Aency said Taleik N. Benjamin, 22, of Evergreen, and Phillip D. Hall, 65, of Brewton, were both fatally injured when the 2016 Kia Sportage driven by Benjamin collided head-on with the 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Hall.

Benjamin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, and Benjamin and Hall were both pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on U.S 84 near the 81 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Repton city limits, ALEA said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Drone footage shot by Taylor Graham shows small school of hammerhead sharks on the prow at...
Drone video of sharks mingling with people in Orange Beach provides unique perspective

Latest News

Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Tornado Warning for Baldwin County
Man charged with manslaughter and DUI in deadly Baldwin County wreck
Man charged with manslaughter and DUI in deadly Baldwin County wreck
MPD investigates homicide on St. Stephens Road
MPD investigates homicide on St. Stephens Road