Altercation at Bay Minette Walmart leads to store being evacuated

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An argument at the Bay Minette Walmart forces the store to evacuate, but nobody was injured according to Bay Minette PD.

Officials said they responded to the store off McMeans Avenue at approximately 7:55 after receiving multiple calls about two males fighting in the parking lot.

Police Chief Al Tolbert said information gathered from witnesses and security camera footage shows that one of the males brandished a firearm and shot at the other male.

The individual who was shot at ran into the store and the subject who fired the shot fled in a vehicle.

Authorities said this caused the store to be evacuated.

Bay Minette Police said they have identified the shooter and the vehicle he left in.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect and will provide more information as it becomes available, according to reports

