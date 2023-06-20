Advertise With Us
Argument at Bay Minette Walmart leads to store being evacuated

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An argument at the Bay Minette Walmart forces the store to evacuate, but nobody was injured according to Bay Minette PD.

According to Police Chief Al Tolbert, two males got into an argument in the parking lot before the suspect fled in a vehicle and the victim entered the store.

Authorities said this caused the store to be evacuated.

Bay Minette Police said it is unclear if any shots were fired, but the investigation is ongoing.

