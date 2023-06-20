Advertise With Us
Hire One

BCSO: Dispute leads to fatal shooting near Foley

(WECT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between two men led to a fatal shooting on Sunday, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said the incident happened on Shoots Lane in an unincorporated area of Foley.

Authorities said that on Saturday, the two men, Eric Lepine and Jon Bertschler, were involved in a dispute via text messages over a domestic issue. On Sunday morning, Bertschler reportedly drove to Lepine’s residence to confront him. A witness reported that the two men briefly exchanged words before Bertschler was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responding to the scene detained him Lepine and found Bertschler dead on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Lepine was arrested on warrants unrelated to this incident but has not been charged in connection with Bertschler’s death, the BCSO said.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Trenton Edward Lisak ... accused of jamming emergency transmissions.
Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect

Latest News

Mobile police and MFRD crews responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle at Bellingrath...
MFRD confirms fatal motorcycle wreck at Bellingrath and Carol Plantation roads
Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-K program is once again expanding, according to Gov. Kay...
Alabama again expanding access to nation’s best pre-K program
Confirmed tornado in Moss Point
Confirmed tornado in Moss Point
Storms cause damage at Bayou La Batre docks
Storms cause damage at Bayou La Batre docks