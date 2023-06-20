BCSO: Dispute leads to fatal shooting near Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between two men led to a fatal shooting on Sunday, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said the incident happened on Shoots Lane in an unincorporated area of Foley.

Authorities said that on Saturday, the two men, Eric Lepine and Jon Bertschler, were involved in a dispute via text messages over a domestic issue. On Sunday morning, Bertschler reportedly drove to Lepine’s residence to confront him. A witness reported that the two men briefly exchanged words before Bertschler was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responding to the scene detained him Lepine and found Bertschler dead on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Lepine was arrested on warrants unrelated to this incident but has not been charged in connection with Bertschler’s death, the BCSO said.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

