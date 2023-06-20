Advertise With Us
Case against Nikko Japanese Steakhouse closed according to SRCSO

Nikko's Japanese Steakhouse closed down for several days after police said customers were...
Nikko's Japanese Steakhouse closed down for several days after police said customers were hospitalized from meth found in their food.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The investigation into Nikko’s Japanese Steakhouse where seven people allegedly had meth in their food is now over, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said criminal charges are not being pursued against the restaurant due to lack of witness information and evidence to suggest that anything intentional or unintentional occurred.

There was also no surveillance footage to confirm what victims said allegedly happened, according to SRCSO.

FOX10 has reached out to the restaurant and the victims attorney.

