Case against Nikko’s Japanese Steakhouse closed according to SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The investigation into Nikko’s Japanese Steakhouse where seven people allegedly had meth in their food is now closed, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say criminal charges are not being pursued against the restaurant due to a lack of witness information and evidence to suggest that anything intentional or unintentional occurred.

There was also no surveillance footage to confirm what victims said allegedly happened, according to SRCSO.

FOX10 News has reached out to the restaurant and the victims attorney for a comment but did not hear back.

