Causey Middle School Archery placed 1st in 3D Open Championship, 4th in Bullseye

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Causey Middle School archery team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month to in the Open Championship in both the 3D and the bullseye tournament.

Causey Archery has had growing success over the last four years behind the leadership of head coach Lisa Counselman. The Tigers have taken their place on the national stage, year after year, and this season was no different.

Archers drew their bows at the 2023 Open Championship in representation South Mobile County and they did not disappoint. The team shot 109 tens in 3D, racking up 1,714 points to secure that first place spot in the tournament. In the bullseye, the Tigers took 4th after they shot 146 tens for 3,319 points.

Two archers in particular found themselves on the podium. 8th grader Brycen Conner placed 2nd in middle school boys and 1st in 8th grade. He finished with 22 tens to secure a score of 291. Conner may have finished 7th out of more than 750 guys from elementary to high school, but the nerves were definitely there. However, he didn’t let it get to him.

“I did good, but I get in my head a lot. I just put my bow on my toe, and I breathe.”

The breathing paid off and Conner cliched 2nd place.

As for Kayley Miller, she placed 1st out of all 7th grade and middle school girls in the 3D tournament by shooting 289 with 19 tens. Miller placed 10th overall out of almost 700 girls from elementary to high school. Miller wants to take archery as far as she can. In doing so, she’s staying focused, but she’s never too hard on herself.

“I mean you set goals for yourself and then the better you shoot the better you feel about yourself. Believe in yourself. Don’t doubt yourself. If you have a bad score, don’t worry about it.”

Archery is a growing sport in the Mobile area. There are 23 archers on the Tigers roster and kids are interested in joining the team for a variety of reasons, from the skill it takes to the steep competition.

For Miller, it’s not all about trophies and top scores, it’s about who she’s shooting next to.

“Honestly, it’s my team because you know you have somebody there. We’re just one big happy family.”

