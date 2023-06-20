The City of Mobile clears another hurdle in the potential transfer of Ladd Peebles stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the latest on a story we’ve been following for weeks. Mobile’s city council voted Tuesday to authorize the intergovernmental agreement with the Mobile County Public School System for the purchase and sale of Ladd Peebles Stadium

It was nearly two weeks ago when FOX10 learned that the city proposed a sale of Ladd to the school system for one dollar.

This, after the city revealed that it was taking over operations of Ladd over concerns of long-term financial stability and management issues.

Residents who are against the sale hope the city goes back to the drawing board.

“I just that they would come up with another plan, another idea to put money into Ladd and see the bigger picture, not just give away the responsibility. Let’s all come together as a community to save this stadium. Save our heritage. Save our culture,” James Jackson Jr. said.

If the sale is ultimately approved, the school system would still allow the community to continue to use the walking track around the stadium.

And the stadium will still host the three h-b-c-u games scheduled for this fall. And while council members aren’t opposed to selling Ladd to the school system, they do hope the history is maintained.

“I’m not against the sale, but I am all for the culture that we’ve built around the facility that’s a big part of the quality of life of certain communities in this city,” Councilman William Carroll said.

“I think it’s vital that we do it right. I believe that we have an opportunity to work together as a city, as well as a school system to show that we can do it right. Hopefully, we will be able to accomplish that task,” Councilman Cory Penn said.

