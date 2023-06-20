Cottage Hill Civitan Club’s Famous Baked Potato

Sharron and Peggy from Cottage Hill Civitan Club made their famous baked potato on Studio 10 and spread awareness about the family meals program at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.

INGREDIENTS:

Large Baking Potato (50)

Chili w/o beans

Shredded cheese

Butter

Sour cream

Bacon bits

Condiments are packaged in 2oz. containers and placed in a carry out box along with one baked potato.

STEPS:

Clean the potatoes, rub with cooking oil and salt, place in oven at 400 degrees and cook for 1 1/2 hours or until done.

Place the baked potato along with condiments in a carry out container.

ABOUT RMHC:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion, and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals. We provide families with all the possible comforts of home while they stay at RMHC Mobile. rmhcmobile.org

Having a child in the hospital can be difficult for any family, and even the smallest chores create additional stress. When you prepare and serve a meal for our families, you are providing great comfort as well as a wonderful home-cooked meal. In addition you are relieving parents of one more worry in their already stressful day.

Guidelines for planning your meal:

Food preparation and cooking must be done at the House or in a commercially licensed kitchen. Because of space and health constraints, this is an opportunity for a maximum of 6 volunteers. Each volunteer will be health screened before arrival. Meals will be boxed up individually for our families to enjoy. Boxes can be donated or provided by RMHC.

